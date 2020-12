The UT Martin athletic department is pausing men’s basketball activities due to NCAA testing protocols.

As a result, the Skyhawks’ three nonconference games at No. 5 Illinois (Dec. 5), at home against Bethel (Dec. 7) and at No. 13 Tennessee (Dec. 9) are cancelled.

The OVC opener against Southeast Missouri (Dec. 12) is now postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

