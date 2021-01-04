The OVC has rescheduled the UT Martin and Southeast Missouri men’s basketball game, which will now take place on Monday, January 11. Tipoff time Elam Center is set for 6:00.

The contest was originally slated for December 12 but was postponed.

The game will now kick off a three-game homestand for the Skyhawks, who will also host OVC foes Austin Peay (January 14) and Murray State (January 16) next week.

For all of the latest up-to-date information, including breaking news and scheduling updates, visit UTMSports.com.