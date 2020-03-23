The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced its 2019-20 Division I all-district men’s squads Monday as UT Martin teammates Quintin Dove and Parker Stewart were each recognized for their outstanding seasons.

Overall, the best 240 Division I men’s basketball student-athletes and one Coach of the Year from each of the 24 districts were voted on by NABC members. The Skyhawk tandem was part of the 10-man list from District 18 as Dove made first-team and Stewart earned second-team status. They become the sixth and seventh UT Martin honorees to ever receive this recognition, joining Jacolby Mobley (2016-17), Twymond Howard (2015-16), Deville Smith (2014-15), Marshun Newell (2014-15) and Lester Hudson (2008-09, 2007-08).

Dove, who compiled All-OVC first team accolades earlier this month, rounded out the 2019-20 season as the only NCAA Division I player to average at least 20 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting over 78 percent from the charity stripe.

The senior out of Cleveland, Ohio was the OVC’s scoring leader in league play with 22.3 points per outing. For the season, Dove ranked second in the conference in scoring (20.2 points per game), third in rebounding (7.9 per game), fifth in minutes played (33.7 per game), sixth in free throw percentage (.782) and seventh in field goal percentage (.565).

A 6-8, 210-pound forward, Dove hauled in six of his eight double-doubles against OVC opposition while also producing at least 30 points on three different occasions in league play. He became the fifth player in UT Martin history to win three or more OVC Player of the Week awards during the season, bringing home those honors on Nov. 11, Feb. 17 and March 1.

This also marks the second postseason honor for Stewart, who additionally nabbed All-OVC second team and All-Newcomer honors on March 3. The 6-5, 200-pound redshirt sophomore guard was the only player in NCAA Division I to average at least 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 three-point field goals made in 2019-20.

Stewart topped the OVC in three-point field goals made (2.8 per contest) while also ranking in the league’s top-10 in scoring (19.2 points per game, third), minutes played (36.1 per game, third), assists (3.8 per game, seventh) and free throw percentage (.766, 10th).

In league play, the Union City native boosted his scoring average to 20.0 points per outing. Overall, Stewart piled up four 30-plus point performances, which ranks third in the Skyhawks’ single-season history since making the transition to Division I in 1992. He dominated the OVC Newcomer of the Week category, winning that award five separate times (Nov. 18, Nov. 25, Dec. 2, Jan. 13, Feb. 3).