Skyhawk No. 1 duo of Scanlon and Mott lock up OVC Volleyball Pair of the Week accolades

UT Martin’s Karen Scanlon and Dylan Mott were named OVC Beach Volleyball Pair of the Week on Tuesday, marking the third time that a Skyhawk tandem has claimed the Pair of the Week accolades.

Scanlon/Mott join current teammates Haeleigh Paulino/Logan Wallick (April 20, 2021 and April 27, 2021) on that exclusive list.

Scanlon and Mott helped UT Martin ascend to the top of the OVC standings after a remarkable week that saw the Skyhawks go 6-0. UT Martin defeated nonconference foes North Alabama and Jacksonville State before sweeping all four matches in the OVC Weekend at Chattanooga event. The duo won five of their six matchups, including the clinching points against Jacksonville State (March 23) and Austin Peay (March 26).

Playing out of the No. 1 position in the lineup, Scanlon and Mott began their week with a 21-16, 21-10 win over North Alabama’s Natalie Kordt/Jelena Girod. They followed that with a 21-18, 21-14 victory against Claire Ochs/Kylee Quigley of Jacksonville State.

During the OVC opener against Eastern Illinois, Scanlon and Mott emerged victorious over Elisavet Papageorgiou/Christina Martinez Mundo via a 21-12, 21-16 decision. Later that day, the Skyhawk pair extended their winning streak to four matches following a 21-14, 17-21, 15-9 triumph over Chattanooga’s Gylian Finch/Baylee Young.

Scanlon and Mott put the finishing touches on a successful week with a big 21-18, 21-18 victory against Austin Peay’s top team of Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead.

Scanlon, a senior from Scottsdale, Ariz., and Mott, a redshirt freshman out of Hendersonville, Tenn., are responsible for a 6-3 record while playing exclusively out of the No. 1 slot in 2022.

UT Martin begins a six-match homestand this weekend when it hosts the Skyhawk Beach Invitational on April 1-2. UT Martin will be in action on Friday, April 1 against Liberty (10 a.m.) and Tulane (6 p.m.) before squaring off against Missouri State (3 p.m.) and Ottawa (5 p.m.) on Saturday, April 2.