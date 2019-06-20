The senior UT Martin football tandem of wide receiver Jaylon Moore and defensive end Julian Crutchfield picked up their first preseason honors after being named to The CFB Network All-Ohio Valley First Team.

A native of Memphis, Moore paced the Skyhawk receiving core with 799 yards on 52 receptions while tallying eight touchdowns a season ago. Moore eclipsed the 100-yard four times against MTSU, SEMO, Jacksonville State, and TSU. His best game came against TSU when he tallied eight receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Hailing from Lebanon, Tennessee, Crutchfield has become a mainstay on the Skyhawk defensive line. Crutchfield finished the season with 41 tackles while creating havoc in the backfield with 9.0 tackles for loss totaling 36 yards – including a pair of sacks. His 9.0 tackles for loss ranked 16th in the OVC while sitting third on the team. He tallied three games with five more tackles, including a season-high seven tackles against Austin Peay and No. 10 Jacksonville State. He also notched a pair of tackles for loss against MTSU while notching a forced fumble against No. 10 Jacksonville State.

The duo will officially open the 2019 season on Thursday, August 29 against Northwestern State at Hardy Graham Stadium. Season tickets for the 2019 campaign will become available on July 1st both online and at the Skyhawk Ticket Office.