Skyhawk Soccer drops tough 1-0 decision to Lindenwood

Despite outshooting its opponent by a 3:1 margin, the UT Martin soccer squad could not find the back of the net in a narrow 1-0 setback to Lindenwood at Skyhawk Field.

UT Martin (2-7-3, 0-3-1 OVC) were on the constant attack today, sending a barrage of shots towards Lion goalkeeper Sam Blazek. The Skyhawks reeled off 21 shots – nine on goal – and held an 11-0 advantage in corner kicks but could not break through as a Lindenwood goal in the 10th minute held up for the match’s lone score.

A dozen different Skyhawks attempted a shot this afternoon, led by Izzy Patterson’s five tries. Sophia Mankowski and Nyeemah Prescod-Beckles each led UT Martin with two shots on goal.

Defensively, Catey Hunt and Shayla Addington each logged the full 90 minutes today. In goal, Poppy Bastock snared five saves to keep the Skyhawks within striking distance throughout the contest. However, Blazek was flawless as she collected nine saves to help Lindenwood improve to 5-6-3 (2-1-2 OVC).

Bastock secured the first save of the match in the fourth minute but the Lions converted a goal off a free kick on the left side of the box to go on top by a 1-0 margin at the 9:05 mark.

After Bastock made another save less than 60 seconds later, Prescod-Beckles (14th minute), Mankowski (17th minute) and Brooke Kala (25th minute) each tested Blazek but could not sneak a shot past her.

Bastock was in the right position for another save during the 25th minute before UT Martin accounted for the final three shots on goal of the first half. Megan Drake, Makayla Robinson and Alba Delgado all fired attempts over a 14-minute span but Blazek ended the half with six saves.

Both sides grappled for momentum to begin the second half as the first shot on goal came in the 63rd minute where Bastock gathered her fourth save of the day.

Mankowski and Patterson each gave valiant attempts with shots on goal in the span of 104 seconds but Blazek came away with a pair of saves. Prescod-Beckles took another shot on goal in the 73rd minute but it was to no avail as the ball found the waiting hands of Blazek.

Bastock earned her fifth and final save of the match in the 82nd minute to keep the score at 1-0 but unfortunately the Skyhawks would not generate another shot on goal the rest of the way.

UT Martin goes on the road for its next three outings, starting with a Sunday matchup at Eastern Illinois.

