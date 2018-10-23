The UT Martin soccer team has climbed the NCAA RPI rankings as the Skyhawks now rank 65th in the nation while also finding themselves in the top-10 in five categories.

For the second week in a row, UTM has set a program record in where the Skyhawks have been ranked in the national standings as they were ranked 75th in the nation last week. UTM is ahead of such notable teams like VCU, UCF, Florida, BYU, Oklahoma and Boise State.

The Skyhawks are in the middle of a 12-match unbeaten streak, six-match win streak and closed out the regular season a perfect 9-0-0 at home for the first time in program history.

UTM has also notched the most wins in a regular season (14) and tied the most victories in season (postseason included) when the Skyhawks won 14 matches in 2011.

UTM leapfrogged OVC rival Murray State, whom the Skyhawks defeated 3-1 earlier this season.

Ahead of UTM is No. 8 ranked Tennessee, whom the Skyhawks lost by a respectable 2-0 margin early in the year which marked the last time that UTM found itself in the loss column.

This season’s .853 winning percentage ranks 10th in the nation and finds the Skyhawks tied with the likes of North Carolina, Colorado and Santa Clara.

As a squad, UT Martin ranks in the top-10 in four offensive categories. The Skyhawks rank first in the nation in shots on goal per match (10.24), second in total goals (45), fourth in shots per contest (20.71) and eighth in scoring offense (2.65 goals per match) among all 335 Division-I teams. UT Martin also headlines the OVC in eight total categories.

Senior midfielder Amy McGivern ranks seventh nationally in goals per match (0.87) and 10th in total goals (13) while also leading the OVC in five offensive categories including points (27), points per game (1.80), goals (13) and goals per match (0.87).

UTM has clinched the 2018 OVC Regular Season Championship for the fourth time in program history and third regular season title under head coach Phil McNamara.

The Skyhawks have earned the No. 1 seed and host the semifinals and championship match on Friday, November 2 and Sunday, November 4, respectively.

Kickoff on Friday, November 2 will be at 7:00 and will be streamed live on ESPN3.

