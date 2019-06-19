The NCAA has recognized the 2018 UT Martin soccer team as the nation’s Most Improved Team.

After a season in which the Skyhawks posted a 6-win total during the 2017 season, UTM returned to the top echelon of the OVC standings by notching an 8.5-game improvement with an overall record of 15-3-1 this past season.

Hailed as one of the most successful seasons in the program’s 20-year history, 2018 saw the Skyhawks claim an OVC regular season championship, win a program-high 15 matches while boasting the league’s OVC Offensive Player of the Year (Amy McGivern), OVC Defensive Player of the Year (Kaci Mitchell) and OVC Coach of the Year (Phil McNamara).

UT Martin ranked as high as 65th in the nation according to the NCAA RPI rankings and eighth in the South Region of the United Soccer Coaches Poll while sitting in the top-10 nationally in several statistical categories.

UT Martin’s 15 victories shattered the previous record of 14 in 2011, set a new unbeaten streak of 13 matches and also established new highs in points (128), goals (49) and shots (401).

The Skyhawks also boasted one of the nation’s top offenses as they finished out the season ranked first in shots on goal per match (10.32), fourth in shots per match (21.11), fifth in scoring offense (2.58), 10th in winning percentage (.816), 15th in total goals (49) and 15th in points per match (6.74).

The Skyhawks will look to build off its record-setting season in 2019 with nine home games while officially opening play on Thursday, August 22 against Arkansas State.