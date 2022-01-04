Skyhawk standout KJ Simon brings home third OVC Newcomer of the Week Award of the season

Four days after helping guide the UT Martin men’s basketball team to a road victory in its OVC opener, KJ Simon has secured the league’s Newcomer of the Week award.

A 6-3, 200-pound guard, Simon becomes only the ninth player in school history to win the OVC’s top newcomer weekly accolade on at least three different occasions. He previously nabbed the honor on Nov. 22 and Dec. 20.

Simon made winning plays on both ends of the floor during the Skyhawks’ 65-62 triumph at Austin Peay on Dec. 30. With UT Martin clinging to a one-point lead with 4.9 seconds to go, Simon swatted away the potential game-winning shot attempt in the paint. The lefty then calmly knocked down a pair of clutch free throws with 3.7 seconds remaining to essentially ice the victory.

Overall, the Orlando, Fla. native compiled a game-high 26 points (on 10-of-16 shooting), a career-best four blocks, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in a career-high 38 minutes in the Skyhawks’ lone contest of the week.

Simon is currently one of just two players in the NCAA Division I ranks to average at least 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game – joining St. John’s Julian Champagnie in that elite category. He ranks second in the OVC in scoring (18.2 points per game), second in steals (2.1 per contest) and fourth in blocks (1.4 per outing).

UT Martin is back in action Thursday night when it visits Tennessee State. The contest – which will be televised by ESPNews – tips off at 6:00 following the women’s basketball game. Airtime is at 1:00 on WCMT.