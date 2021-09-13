Skyhawk trio of Logan, Stephens, and Howard claim OVC weekly honors

Hot off of a thrilling victory, the UT Martin football team claimed three of four OVC Player of the Week honors as Peyton Logan (Offensive), D’Carrious Stephens (Defensive), and Keon Howard (Newcomer) were each recognized for their standout performances against Samford.

This marks the second consecutive week that the Skyhawks have earned multiple players of the week honors from the conference.

Logan had a big game in the team’s home opener, tallying 169 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns on 13 touches. He made his biggest impact in the passing game where he notched four receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns. The Horn Lake, Mississippi native recorded nine carries for 47 yards while averaging 13.0 yards per play overall. With the Skyhawks down 17-0, Logan caught a screen pass and sprinted 60 yards for a touchdown before later making defenders miss again with his second scamper down the left sideline for a 51-yard touchdown reception to give the home squad their first lead.

A native of nearby Union City, Stephens ranked second on the team with five tackles while recording 1.5 tackles for loss, an interception, and a pass breakup. While ranking second on the team with five tackles, his biggest play came in the final minutes. With the team clinging to a 33-27 led with 1:34 to play and Samford in possession of the ball, Stephens tallied his fourth career interception to seal the team’s victory.

Howard earned his second straight newcomer honor after overcoming a slow start to the contest. The Laurel, Miss. native completed 18-of-30 pass attempts for 229 yards while throwing for two touchdowns. He also led the team’s ground attack with 16 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown. For the game, he accumulated 295 yards of total offense while he leads the OVC with six total touchdowns – including three passing and three rushing.

The Skyhawks return to action on Saturday with a road matchup at Northwestern State. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 with airtime at 5:30 on WCMT.