Skyhawk trio of Pipkin, Littleford, and Robins named Preseason All-OVC while UT Martin WBB picked to finish 2nd at OVC Media Day

The UT Martin women’s basketball trio of Paige Pipkin, Shae Littleford, and Seygan Robins were recognized at OVC Basketball Media Day as Preseason All-OVC honorees. Meanwhile, the Skyhawks were picked to finish second in the league standings in a preseason poll of the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

The voting panel picked Tennessee Tech as the preseason favorite while Eastern Illinois senior Lariah Washington was named the league’s Preseason Player of the Year.

The Skyhawk trio of Pipkin, Littleford, and Robins were joined on the Preseason All-OVC team by Washington, Gia Adams (Tennessee State), Mikayla Kinnard (SIUE), Jada Guinn (Tennessee Tech), Jordan Brock (Tennessee Tech), Anna Walker (Tennessee Tech), Hannah Haithcock (Southern Indiana), Kennedi Watkins (Southeast Missouri) and Morgan Litwiller (Eastern Illinois).

The Skyhawks return four players from a team that went 12-18 a season ago and finished sixth in the league standings before concluding the season in the first round of the OVC Basketball Championship.

UT Martin head coach Kevin McMillan enters his ranks 14th season at the helm of the Skyhawks while ranking third in OVC history with 252 career victories. During his tenure, the Skyhawks have won six regular season championships and four tournament crowns while earning nine postseason berths.

A native of Henderson, Tennessee, Pipkin was an All-OVC second team honoree last season after averaging 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 32.6 minutes per game. She scored in double figures in 16 contests while eclipsing 20 points against No. 24 Virginia Tech, Austin Peay and Eastern Illinois – including a career-high 33 points against the Govs on the road. She ranked amongst OVC leaders in minutes played (32.6, fourth), free throw percentage (82.5, fifth), steals (1.7, eighth) and three-point field goals made (1.4, 10th).

Hailing from Charleston, Illinois, Littleford was named to the OVC All-Newcomer squad last season while also garnering three OVC Freshman of the Week honors in her debut season. She averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 34.5 minutes per game. She ranked amongst OVC leaders in minutes per game (34.5, first), steals (1.8/game, seventh) and free throw percentage (77.8, ninth) while scoring in double figures 14 times. Her best offensive performance came against Morehead State when she scored 21 points while dishing out a season-high five assists in her hometown against Eastern Illinois.

Calling Louisville, Kentucky home, Robins enters her third season as a starter for the Skyhawks after averaging 9.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.5 minutes per game. Despite missing 11 games with an injury and coming back as a key sixth-man, she still scored in double figures eight times – including a career-high 26 points in the OVC tournament against SIUE. The sharp-shooter knocked down three or more three-pointers in nine games, including a career-best six trifectas against SIUE.

UT Martin officially opens the season on Thursday, November 10 with a home matchup against Troy. For season tickets, go to UTMSports.com/tickets or call 731-881-7207.

2022-23 OVC Women’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish

Order of Finish Points

1. Tennessee Tech (11 first-place votes) 147

2. UT Martin (Four first-place votes) 134

3. Little Rock (Four first-place votes) 129

4. Eastern Illinois 115

5. Tennessee State (One first-place vote) 95

6. SIUE 83

7. Southern Indiana 66

8. Southeast Missouri 61

t9. Lindenwood 33

t9. Morehead State 33

(*Schools were not allowed to rank their own team. 9 points awarded for a first-place vote, 8 for second, etc.)

2022-23 Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference Team

Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois*

Paige Pipkin, UT Martin*

Gia Adams, Tennessee State

Shae Littleford, UT Martin

Mikayla Kinnard, SIUE

Jada Guinn, Tennessee Tech

Jordan Brock, Tennessee Tech

Anna Walker, Tennessee Tech

Seygan Robins, UT Martin

Hannah Haithcock, Southern Indiana

Kennedi Watkins, Southeast Missouri

Morgan Litwiller, Eastern Illinois

(UTM Sports Information)