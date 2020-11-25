Head coach Jaclynn Wilson announced Wednesday that Kristin Phillips and Hannah Haislip have committed to join the UT Martin volleyball program next fall.

Phillips is from Orient, Ohio and is the sister of former Skyhawk All-OVC honoree Hannah Phillips, who currently is the program’s director of operations. A 6-1 middle blocker who will be a freshman, Kristin has been a force for Westfall High School under head coach Jessica Sullivan. Phillips amassed 1,344 kills (4.3 per set) on a .343 attack percentage, 409 digs, 279 blocks and 108 service aces over a remarkable four-year prep career.

Over her final two seasons, Phillips helped lead the Mustangs to a 37-10 overall record as WHS completed a remarkable turnaround to win the Scioto Valley Conference championship in 2019 – the program’s first league title since 2013. She was the 2019 SVC Player of the Year and was an all-state honorable mention selection, tallying career-highs in kills (402, 4.8 per set), service aces (38) and digs (200).

As a senior, Phillips was an All-SVC first team honoree while also nabbing All-Southeast District accolades for the second consecutive season. She was spotlighted as one of just nine Division III All-Stars selected by the Ohio District 14 Volleyball Coaches Association while helping guide the Mustangs to a district championship.

Overall, Phillips slammed down at least 300 kills in each of her four high school seasons. She posted a career-best .408 attack percentage as a freshman while swatting away a career-high 82 blocks during her sophomore campaign.

Phillips also brings valuable experience playing for the highly respected national power Elite Volleyball Club based out of Plain City, Ohio.

“We are obviously familiar with Kristin and her family as her sister Hannah was my first four-year recruit when I came to UT Martin,” Wilson said. “Kristin is a power player whose athleticism really stands out when you watch her play. Her best volleyball is ahead of her and we are excited for what she will bring to our program.”

Haislip is a 5-7 setter who will join the Skyhawks as a freshman out of Gates, Tenn. She played under head coach Molly Tetleton at Halls High School, tallying 2,143 assists, 538 digs, 269 service aces, 160 kills and 27 blocks over her first three seasons as a Tiger.

Halls generated 96 victories in Haislip’s high school career, as she helped lead the Tigers to a TSSAA Class A state tournament berth in four consecutive seasons (2017-20) during that span. That included a pair of postseason victories in 2019, which were the first wins at the state tournament level in school history. The Tigers claimed four consecutive Region 7A and District 13A championships, dropping only one district game during Haislip’s tenure.

Haislip was named to the All-Region squad multiple times during her prep career, including after a junior season when she divvied out 1,002 assists (8.1 per set), 237 digs, 115 service aces and 88 kills.

“We’ve gotten to know Hannah over the last few years when she has attended our camps,” Wilson said. “She is a scrappy player who will show great work ethic from the time she steps foot on our campus. We look forward to having her come in and compete.”

