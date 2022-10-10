Skyhawk Volleyball makes more history as Logan Wallick spotlighted as OVC Offensive Player of the Week

UT Martin outside hitter Logan Wallick is this week’s OVC Offensive Player of the Week, becoming the fourth different Skyhawk to receive an OVC weekly volleyball accolade this season.

Wallick joins Karen Scanlon (Offensive), Dylan Mott (Defensive), and Angel Baylark (Newcomer) – who all won their respective awards on September 5.

The four honorees are a new school record as UT Martin had previously saw a high of three separate players secure OVC weekly awards in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2011, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

The recognition additionally marks the second time in Wallick’s career that she has nabbed this award, also winning on October 28, 2019. She becomes only the fourth player in Skyhawk history to be named OVC Offensive Player of the Week multiple times in a career.

A Waddell, Arizona native, Wallick helped UT Martin to a weekend sweep of Southern Indiana. She slammed down 28 kills (4.0 per set) on a .344 hitting percentage – providing 30.5 points (4.36 per set).

Wallick topped the Skyhawks in kills during both matches against the Screaming Eagles, starting with 15 rally killers on a .375 attack percentage during Friday’s four-set victory. Less than 24 hours later, the 6-0 graduate student reeled off 13 kills while hitting .310 to navigate UT Martin to a sweep.

Currently, Wallick ranks fourth in the OVC in kills (3.17 per set) and sixth in attack percentage (.295), leading the squad in both statistical categories. In league play, she has upped her production to 3.59 kills per set on a team-best .312 hitting percentage.

A busy weekend is in store for the first-place Skyhawks as they hit the road for three matches.

UT Martin visits Tennessee State on Tuesday before playing a doubleheader on Friday at OVC co-leader Eastern Illinois.

