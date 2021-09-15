Skyhawk Volleyball picks up home match Tuesday against Middle Tennessee

UT Martin’s 2021 home volleyball opener will come sooner than expected as head coach Jaclynn Wilson has announced the addition of a Tuesday match against Middle Tennessee.

The match will start at 6:00 in Skyhawk Fieldhouse.

This match will serve as the nonconference finale for UT Martin, who were originally scheduled to play its first 15 matches of the season on the road before today’s announcement. The Skyhawks head to their fourth and final nonconference tournament of the season – the Tiger Brawl in Memphis – this weekend while OVC play starts the following weekend (Sept. 24-25) at Belmont.

Middle Tennessee has played just three matches this season, having not competed since Aug. 28. The Blue Raiders are coming off a 5-11 season during last spring’s abbreviated schedule, going 4-8 in Conference USA play.

Tuesday’s showdown will be the 20th all-time matchup between the two in-state foes. Middle Tennessee holds a slim 10-9 advantage although UT Martin has won seven of the 10 meetings inside Skyhawk Fieldhouse.