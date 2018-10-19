Coming off a win over Eastern Kentucky last week, the UT Martin volleyball team is ready to Spike Cancer this weekend with a couple games that will look to raise money for the Anna Kate Wenz Foundation.

On Skyhawk Talk on Wednesday, head coach Jaclynn Wilson explained the event with host Chris Brinkley.

With in-state, conference matchups this weekend against Tennessee State and Belmont, Coach Wilson talked about how volleyball has been growing within the community and invited everyone out to come support the team.

UTM will take on Tennessee State tonight at 6, and they’ll face off against Belmont tomorrow at 2:00.

