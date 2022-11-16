Skyhawk Volleyball set to host OVC Conference Championship Tournament

Less than a week after earning its first OVC regular season championship since 2002, the UT Martin volleyball squad chases after the league’s tournament title as the OVC Championship tournament takes place at Skyhawk Fieldhouse Thursday through Saturday.

Admission for the event is $5 per day while students with a valid school ID can get in free. Doors to the facility will open one hour before the first match of each day.

The quarterfinal matches take place on Thursday at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. while Friday’s semifinal matches are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The OVC tournament champion and league’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament will be decided on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Top-seeded UT Martin’s first match in the tournament takes place on Thursday at 6 p.m. against No. 8 seed SIUE. Students are invited to a tailgate starting at 5 p.m. outside of the east Skyhawk Fieldhouse entrance prior to Thursday’s match as free food, drinks and shirts will be provided while supplies last.

This is the third time that this tournament has been held inside Skyhawk Fieldhouse (also hosting in 2001 and 2002). UT Martin will look to take advantage as the Skyhawks have won six straight matches in front of the home crowd (the second-longest home winning streak in school history and best since 2011).

UT Martin’s regular season title continued a steady journey of improvement in head coach Jaclynn Wilson’s tenure. After being picked last in the OVC preseason polls in each of her first three seasons (2015-17), the Skyhawks gradually improved their spot in the league standings, posting three winning seasons in OVC play in the last four years. This fall, UT Martin went 6-7 in nonconference play before equaling the 2002 squad with a school record 15 OVC victories on the way to their third regular season championship in program history.

The Skyhawks are now in pursuit of their second OVC Tournament title in school history (last winning in 2002). In order to take its next step in its gradual progression, UT Martin is seeking its first OVC Tournament victory since 2011.

During the regular season, the Skyhawks topped the OVC with a .213 hitting percentage – a mark that is good enough for the fourth-best season in school history. Logan Wallick ranks in the top-eight in the OVC in hitting percentage (.289, fourth), kills (3.24 per set, sixth) and points (3.49 per set, eighth) while Karen Scanlon ranks seventh in points (3.52 per set) and ninth in kills (2.98 per set). Both graduates reached the 1,000 career kill plateau this season.

Defensively, Dylan Mott ranks fifth in the OVC with a 4.36 digs-per-set average while freshman Mia Saenz ranked third in league play with 1.23 blocks per set.

Haeleigh Paulino (0.38 service aces per set, fourth; 6.06 assists per set, seventh) and Angel Baylark (.273 attack percentage, eighth) also rank in the top-10 in the OVC in their respective statistical categories.

