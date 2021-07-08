Skyhawk Volleyball signs Audrey Haworth for upcoming 2021 campaign

The UT Martin volleyball program added its fifth newcomer to the 2021 roster Thursday as head coach Jaclynn Wilson announced the signing of Audrey Haworth.

A 5′-10″ native of Fishers, Indiana, Haworth will have three seasons of eligibility remaining after transferring from Binghamton University, who competes in the America East Conference. She played alongside new Skyhawk teammate Francela Ulate, who signed with UT Martin last month.

Haworth, who spent her freshman season as an outside hitter before transitioning into a defensive specialist role as a sophomore, piled up 142 kills, 222 digs, 30 assists, 16 blocks and 15 service aces over 32 matches (136 sets) while playing her first two collegiate seasons under head coach Glenn Kiriyama.

“Audrey brings extensive Division I experience to our team,” Wilson said. “She played a variety of positions at Binghamton but we are excited to see what she can do while focusing solely on playing the outside pin. We’re looking forward to getting her in our gym.”

During the shortened 12-match season in 2020-21, Haworth accumulated a team-high 96 digs (2.59 per set) over 37 sets. She registered at least nine digs on six different occasions, including a career-best 15 digs against New Hampshire on March 21. She also boasted a pair of multi-ace performances as her career-high of three service aces occurred on March 7 against UMBC.

Haworth cracked the starting lineup 20 times as a freshman, trailing only Ulate for the team lead with 139 kills (2.01 per set) while also ranking second on the squad with 126 digs (1.83 per set). She was responsible for six double-digit kill performances – all within a nine-match span from Sept. 20 through Oct. 20 – which started with a pair of double-doubles (10 kills, 10 digs at Georgetown on Sept. 20 and 10 kills, 10 digs against Morgan State on Sept. 21). She established career-highs of 11 kills and a .417 attack percentage (only one error in 24 swings) came at UMBC on Oct. 20.

Haworth is the third NCAA Division I transfer to sign with UT Martin this offseason, joining Olivia Saunders (Wake Forest) and Ulate (Binghamton). That trio will join incoming freshmen Kristin Phillips (Orient, Ohio) and Hannah Haislip (Gates, Tennessee) on the squad this fall.