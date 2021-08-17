Skyhawk Volleyball star Logan Wallick picks up Preseason All-OVC honors

UT Martin senior outside hitter Logan Wallick was voted as one of 14 players on the Preseason All-OVC volleyball team by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

It’s the second consecutive year Wallick has secured a spot on this list. The 6-0 redshirt junior from Waddell, Arizona also compiled All-OVC second team accolades in 2019.

Wallick played in 15 matches and 54 sets during the shortened season in 2020-21, leading the Skyhawks with 163 kills and a 3.02 kills-per-set average. She paced UT Martin in kills in five different matches, piling up double-digit kills in seven matches (including 13 or more on six separate occasions).

Last season, Wallick set a school record for most kills in a single match without an error – slamming down a season-high 17 kills (in 44 swings) in a victory at Eastern Kentucky on February 7. She also hit a season-best .464 (14 kills against just one error) in 28 attempts in the win over Eastern Illinois on February 22.

Wallick currently ranks sixth in program history in attack attempts per set (8.21) and eighth in kills per set (2.77). She has amassed 491 kills, 174 digs and 65 blocks over 51 career matches in a Skyhawk uniform.

UT Martin begins the 2021 season on August 27 when it heads to Jonesboro, Arkansas for the A-State Invitational hosted by Arkansas State.