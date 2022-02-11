Skyhawk WBB completes road swing with Saturday match-up at Eastern Illinois

The UT Martin women’s basketball team wraps up its brief road swing through the Land of Lincoln Saturday when traveling to OVC foe Eastern Illinois.

Tipoff from Lantz Arena is scheduled for 1:00 with airtime at 12:30 on WCMT.

Saturday’s meeting marks the final regular season matchup between the two squads after an exciting contest in Martin back on Jan. 27.

The high-scoring affair featured 16 lead changes and saw the score become time 14 times before Eastern Illinois snuck away with the 81-77 road win. Four different players scored in double figures for the Skyhawks – including a team-high 20 points from Paige Pipkin – while the Panthers relied heavily on the play of Morgan Litwiller who scored 28 points off the bench by knocking down seven three-pointers.

The Skyhawks (8-15, 5-7 OVC) are hoping to keep their recent momentum going on the road after winning three of their last four contests. In the team’s most recent outing, UT Martin overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to pick up a 67-62 road victory at SIUE. The game featured the Skyhawks best offensive half of the season by scoring 46 points in the second half while the team also forced 26 turnovers and recorded 21 steals – the best team performance since 2014.

Graduate forward Holly Forbes played a big role in the win by leading the Skyhawks with 18 points and eight rebounds but also tallying a career-high eight steals in the win. Forbes was one of five Skyhawks to tally at least three steals in the contest. Charleston native Shae Littleford also had another nice day with her 10th double-digit scoring performance of the season by tallying 15 points, four assist and three steals while Seygan Robins cashed in 13 points off the bench.

Eastern Illinois (13-11, 8-5 OVC) saw its five-game winning streak come to an end on Thursday at the end of Tennessee Tech by a score of 65-56. While currently holding the fifth spot in the OVC standings, the Panthers feature two players averaging in double figures offensively in Lariah Washington and Abby Wahl. Washington leads the team with 15.3 points per game while Wahl tosses in 11.7 points and a team-leading 5.6 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, guard Kira Arthofer averages 9.5 points per game while sitting amongst league leaders in both assists (5.0 apg, first) and steals (2.6 spg, third).

The two teams have met 60 times previously with UT Martin holding a 39-21 advantage in the series dating back to 1975. The Skyhawks have won 18 of the last 22 meetings against the Panthers but are just 12-14 in Lantz Arena all-time.