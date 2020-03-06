The UT Martin Skyhawks defeated Eastern Illinois 63-52 Friday afternoon to advance to the OVC Tournament Championship game Saturday. The second semifinal matchup of the day between SEMO and Belmont will determine UTM’s opponent.

The Skyhawks were the No. 1 seed in the OVC Tournament after sharing the regular season OVC title with Belmont, and now have a chance to be crowned the OVC Champions and earn a spot in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Tipoff is set for 2:00 Saturday with the airtime 1:30 on WCMT.