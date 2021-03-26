Skyhawks announce 2021 football schedule

The UT Martin Skyhawks have released the 2021 football schedule featuring four true non-conference matchups and five home games at Hardy Graham Stadium.

Additionally, the program’s annual Homecoming matchup is scheduled for Saturday, October 9 against Murray State.

UT Martin will open the season on Thursday, September 2 at Football Bowl Subdivision and Conference USA member Western Kentucky. The Skyhawks will then host SoCon member Samford for the team’s home opener on Saturday, September 11. The team will wrap up its non-conference slate with road matchups at Northwestern State (September 18) and Jacksonville State (September 25).

In 2021, OVC football-playing members will play six conference games in a round-robin format as part of the official OVC schedule. Furthermore, OVC Directors of Athletics agreed to schedule additional games against OVC opponents outside the structure of the Conference schedule as a way to play competitive games within the region. These designated matchups against OVC opponents will not count in the Conference standings.

“This scheduling effort epitomized the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that exists among the OVC members,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “As a by-product of this effort, we believe we will enhance the sense of rivalry in the Conference and provide us with opportunities to showcase our outstanding level of competition.”

UT Martin will play host to four league opponents with games against Murray State (October 9), Southeast Missouri (October 23), Austin Peay (October 30) and Tennessee State (November 6). The Skyhawks home matchup with the Redhawks will not count in the league standings.

The Skyhawks will travel to Eastern Illinois (October 16), Tennessee Tech (November 13) and Southeast Missouri (November 20) to complete the team’s six-game conference slate.