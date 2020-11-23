With the 2020-21 NCAA Division I basketball season officially set to tip off this week, the UT Martin basketball programs are still finalizing their non-conference schedules.

“We are asking for patience at this time as both of our basketball staffs are working hard to fill out their remaining schedule,” Skyhawk athletic director Kurt McGuffin said. “The scheduling landscape on a national and regional scale has literally changed daily over the last several weeks and with every decision we make, we want to keep the health and safety of our student-athletes as our top priority.”

The UT Martin men’s basketball team has had its originally scheduled November 28 season opener against University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy (formerly known as St. Louis College of Pharmacy) postponed. The Skyhawks were set to host the Eutectics in their season opener for the second straight year.

The UTM men’s program will now tentatively face Evansville on Wednesday, December 2 in its 2020-21 season opener at the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. The only other confirmed date so far is a Tuesday, December 22 matchup at Ole Miss.

On the women’s side, two non-conference games are confirmed. The Skyhawks will play at Samford on December 8 before hosting Saint Louis at the Elam Center on Sunday, December 13.

At this time, fans will not be allowed at any UT Martin non-conference home basketball game in 2020-21 with the exception of season ticket holders for the December 2 men’s contest against Evansville (7 p.m.) and the December 13 women’s contest against Saint Louis (1 p.m.). Season tickets were sold on a limited basis as no single-game or walkup day-of tickets will be sold. Season ticket holders will be allowed entry for UT Martin’s OVC games and are required to follow mask and social distancing requirements.

For further updates on nonconference scheduling and gameday safety protocols, please continue to check UTMSports.com.

(UTM Sports Information)