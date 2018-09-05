The UT Martin Skyhawks football team makes the trek halfway across the state for the first of three consecutive matchups against programs from the Volunteer state with showdown at Conference USA foe MTSU on Saturday.

Saturday’s contest will mark the 31st meeting between the two programs in series history with MTSU holding a 21-8-1 advantage. The Skyhawks and Blue Raiders haven’t met since 1999 in a long-standing series history which dates back to 1931. UT Martin’s last victory at Middle Tennessee was on Sept. 15, 1979, a game in which the then “Pacers” came out on top 28-17.

Kickoff from Murfreesboro is set for 6:00 with airtime at 5:30 on WCMT with Tom Britt and Chris Brinkley.

