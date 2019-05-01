The UT Martin baseball team hosts OVC foe Jacksonville State this weekend. First pitch from Skyhawk Field is Friday night at 6:00.

UTM (19-25, 7-14 OVC) is led by the trio of Jordan Stoner, Casey Harford and Sean Dixson as they are all hitting above the .300 mark.

Righty Austen Bullington (3-6, 4.85 ERA) is slated to toe the rubber in the Friday night matchup. He is coming off an outing in which he went the distance in a 9-4 win over Eastern Illinois – the second complete game of the season for UT Martin. Bullington has recorded 38 strikeouts in 59.1 innings pitched this season. Southpaw Sam Folks (3-6, 5.48 ERA) looks to take the mound on Saturday night. His 65.2 innings rank fifth in the OVC while having whiffed 41 along the way. Righty-handed pitcher Winston Cannon (5-7, 4.85 ERA) is set to start in the Sunday matinee. He has clocked in for 59.1 innings on the mound this season while his 62 strikeouts are ninth-best across the league. His five victories are the fourth-most in the OVC this season.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville State (24-20, 14-7 OVC) is led offensively by the play of Nic Gaddis. He paces the Gamecocks in batting average (.327), home runs (nine) and slugging percentage (.568).

Right-handed pitcher Garrett Farmer (4-1, 2.12 ERA) looks to get the starting nod Friday night. His miniscule earned run average tops the conference and is the best by 30 points. He has put up impressive numbers in his 72 innings (second in the OVC) as he has rung up 71 batters (fifth in the league) and held them to a paltry .225 batting clip (third in the conference) in that span. Righty Isaiah Magwood (1-1, 6.67 ERA) is slated to toe the rubber on Saturday. He has fanned 39 batters in 28.1 innings and is coming off a quality start in which he struck out nine batters. Lefty Dylan Hathcock (1-0, 4.09 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound in the Sunday afternoon matchup. He has clocked in for 44 innings and retired 21 via the punchout along the way.