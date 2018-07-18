UT Martin baseball head coach Ryan Jenkins has announced the hiring of Matt Heath as the program’s pitching coach.

Heath was most recently the head coach at College of Charleston, where he spearheaded the program from 2016-17. He has also spent time in professional baseball scouting and in the Southeastern Conference, working with both pitchers and hitters over the years.

Jenkins is familiar with Heath’s successful coaching pedigree, as Jenkins played under Heath at Auburn before coaching alongside Heath at College of Charleston.

Heath graduated from LSU in 2002 and later played in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization for two seasons. He and his wife have two children.

UT Martin is coming off its first season under Jenkins, who coached an All-OVC first team outfielder (Jordan Stoner) and two All-Freshmen players (Blake Davis and Ethan Whitley). Whitley also was tabbed to the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-American list in 2018.

