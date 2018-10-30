UT Martin basketball tips off the regular season next Tuesday.

During a press conference Monday, third-year men’s basketball coach Anthony Stewart told members of the media what his team’s biggest challenge is this season.

Skyhawks women’s basketball coach Kevin McMillan is entering his tenth season with the program and talked about this season’s schedule.

The men’s team hosts an exhibition game with St. Louis College of Pharmacy Thursday night at 7:30, with the regular season for both teams tipping off next Tuesday night.

The UT Martin women’s team hosts Samford at 5:30 with the Skyhawk men’s team hosting Cumberland at 7:30. Airtime is 5:00 on WCMT.

