The UT-Martin Skyhawks stay on top of the Ohio Valley Conference football standings, following their 22-17 win over Jacksonville State.

The big Homecoming Day win, at Hardy Graham Stadium, puts coach Jason Simpson’s team at (5-1) in conference play.

Quarterback John Bachus III was 18-of-32 for 245 yards and one touchdown.

A big play in the game came in the third quarter, when Terry Williams returned a Gamecocks punt 65-yards for a touchdown.