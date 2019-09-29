UT Martin brought home the win against OVC Rival Murray State 40-7.

The Skyhawks opened the game scoring twice ending the first quarter 14-0.

UTM wasn’t done going into the 2nd as they kicked in the first field goal of the season making it 17-0, but the Racers came back and scored making it 17-7.

The Skyhawks were not having it as they put one more on the board to make the score at the half 24-7.

Murray State just couldn’t gain any momentum as the Skyhawk put in a couple more on the board making the final score 40-7.