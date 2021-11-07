Skyhawks Beat Tennessee State in OVC Football Matchup

The UT-Martin Skyhawks football team posted their eighth straight win on Saturday, beating Tennessee State 40-21 at Hardy Graham Stadium.

The Senior Day win for coach Jason Simpson’s Skyhawks upped their season record to (8-1) and (4-0) in Ohio Valley Conference play.

The nations 11th ranked Skyhawks took a 21-3 lead at halftime, and outscored the Tigers 20-14 in the fourth quarter to win the game.

Keon Howard and Zak Wallace each scored two touchdowns, with Wallace rushing for 123 yards on 14 carries.

UT-Martin will now play their final two regular season games on the road, with their first stop on Saturday against Tennessee Tech.