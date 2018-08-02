The UT Martin Skyhawks football team will open its fall camp Friday.

The Skyhawks reported to campus Thursday and will hold 20 practices leading up to game-week preparations for their season-opener at Missouri on Saturday, September 1.

The team will conduct two intrasquad scrimmages on Saturday, August 11 and Saturday, August 18.

All practices are open to the public.

The Skyhawks begin their 13th season under head coach Jason Simpson, whose 78 wins rank him seventh in OVC history.

The Skyhawks have been tabbed to finish third by both OVC media members, the league’s sports information directors, and coaches.

The Skyhawks finished last season 6-5 overall with a 4-4 record, notching the 12th straight season with a least a .500 record.

UTM opens the season on Saturday, September 1 at SEC foe Missouri.

The schedule features an 11-game slate including five home games against Chattanooga (9/15), Austin Peay (9/22), Eastern Kentucky (10/13), Southeast Missouri (10/27) and Tennessee Tech (11/10).

The Skyhawks will also take on FBS opponent and in-state foe Middle Tennessee on Saturday, September 8.

Season ticket packages and single-game ticket sales for Skyhawk football are now available.

For more information or to purchase your tickets today, visit ticket manager Fran Spears at the Skyhawk Ticket Office, located in Room 1091 in the Skyhawk Fieldhouse, call (731) 881-7207 or purchase online.

2018 Fall Camp Schedule

Friday, Aug. 3 – Practice #1 (10 a.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 4 – Practice #2 (3:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Aug. 5 – Practice #3 (7 p.m.)

Monday, Aug. 6 – Practice #4 (3:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 7 – Practice #5 (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 8 – Practice #6 (7 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 10 – Practice #7 (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 11 – Practice #8 (7 p.m.) *Scrimmage

Monday, Aug. 13 – Practice #9 (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 14 – Practice #10 (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 15 – Practice #11 (7 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 16 – Practice #12 (3:30 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 17 – Practice #13 (10 a.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 18 – Practice #14 (7 p.m.) *Scrimmage

Monday, Aug. 20 – Practice #15 (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 21 – Practice #16 (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 22 – Practice #17 (3:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 23 – Practice #18 (7 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 24 – Practice #19 (3:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 25 – Practice #20 (3:30 p.m.)

