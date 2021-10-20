Skyhawks Begin Three Game Homestand for Football

The UT-Martin Skyhawks football team will try to keep their winning streak in tact, as they host Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

The Skyhawks have won five straight games, and are currently ranked 13th in the nation in the FCS Coaches poll.

Sporting a (5-1) record, the Skyhawks will face a Redhawks team who come to Hardy Graham Stadium with a (2-5) record.

Southeast Missouri State has won the last three meetings with UT-Martin.

Kickoff for the Redkawks and Skyhawks will begin at 2:00, with broadcast on WCMT starting at 1:30.