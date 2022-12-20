Skyhawk’s Close Out Non-Conference Season With A Win

The University of Tennessee at Martin men’s basketball team dominated their final non-conference game of the season, defeating the Crowley’s Ridge Pioneers 120 to 59

The Skyhawks led throughout the contest, taking a 30 point lead into halftime and only widening that margining throughout the remainder of play.

Both the Skyhawk Men and Women will be in action on Thursday, December 29th on the road when the face off with OVC for Arkansas Little Rock on the road. You can hear the broadcast on WCMT at 4:30.