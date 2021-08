The UT Martin Skyhawks kick off the 2021 season Thursday night in Bowling Green against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

UTM head coach Jason Simpson tells Thunderbolt Radio News about WKU…

(AUDIO)

And the Skyhawks will have a new quarterback under center this season.

(AUDIO)

Simpson also talked about the new look of the OVC this year.

(AUDIO)

The Skyhawks face Western Kentucky at 7:00 Thursday night, with pregame at 6:30 on WCMT.