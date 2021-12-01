Skyhawks Coach Praises Work and Dedication of Former Dresden Quarterback

UT-Martin Skyhawks football coach Jason Simpson gave high praise for the dedication of former Dresden High School quarterback Dresser Winn.

Winn helped guide the Skyhawks to their first round Division 1 Football playoff win last Saturday at Missouri State.

In his first start since October 20th of 2018, the former Tennessee Class-A Mr. Football completed 23 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

His 37-yard touchdown pass to Donnell Williams with 3:36 to play, proved to be the game winner.

During Monday’s media day, coach Simpson was asked about the play of Winn.(AUDIO)

This week, the Skyhawks travel to Bozeman, Montana to take on Montana State at 3:00 on Saturday.

Broadcast on WCMT will start at 2:30.