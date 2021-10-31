Skyhawks Comeback To Win Over The Governors

Despite facing a 16-point deficit in the first half, the 12th ranked University of Tennessee at Martin football team locked it down in the second half and scored 17 unanswered points against Austin Peay, including the team’s eventual game-winning touchdown with 35 seconds to play, to secure a 17-16 victory and remain unbeaten in Ohio Valley Conference play.

With the win, the Skyhawks (7-1, 3-0 OVC) extended the team’s winning streak to seven games – its second-longest streak in program history.

UT Martin will close out the regular season portion of its home schedule when playing host to OVC foe Tennessee State on Saturday, Nov. 6. Kickoff from Hardy Graham Stadium is scheduled for 2. We’ll have the broadcast beginning at 1:30 on WCMT.