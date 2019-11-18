The UT Martin Skyhawks sent their football seniors out on top during Saturday’s 28-17 Senior Day victory over Tennessee State.

The Skyhawks are now (7-4, 6-2 OVC), and clinched at least a share of the Sgt. York Trophy for the seventh time since 2010.

After missing the entire 2017 season with an Achilles injury, graduate running back Jaimiee Bowe showed out with 108 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, moving into third place on the program’s career list with his 21st rushing touchdown.

As for the freshman quarterback, John Bachus III threw three touchdowns, going 16-of-25 passing for 216 yards.

UT Martin heads into the final week of the regular season a half-game out of first place in the OVC standings. If SEMO and Austin Peay were to lose, UTM would jump back into a tie for the OVC Championship.

As for the Skyhawks opponent this Saturday, UTM will play Kentucky at Kroger Field to close out the season.