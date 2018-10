UT Martin faced off against Southeast Missouri State with much fairer weather than they had encountered in the week before.

Despite the warm weather, the Skyhawks had to catch up for the majority of the game.

The match ended with a loss for Martin with a score of 33 to 56.

The Skyhawks will play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Novermber 3rd.

