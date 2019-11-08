The UT Martin Skyhawks face Austin Peay Saturday afternoon in Clarksville in a key OVC matchup.

The Skyhawks (6-3, 5-1 OVC) have one of the stingiest defenses in the OVC while Austin Peay (6-3, 4-1 OVC) has the league’s top-ranked offense.

UTM Coach Jason Simpson says the Governors’ scoring offense could pose a challenge for the Skyhawks.

During his weekly Media Day earlier this week, Coach Simpson talked about if he had envisioned the team’s success at this point in the season.

Kickoff for UT Martin and Austin Peay is at 3:00 Saturday from Fortera Stadium in Clarksville. Airtime is 2:30 on WCMT.