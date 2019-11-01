The UT Martin Skyhawks host the Gamecocks of Jacksonville State tomorrow afternoon for homecoming at Hardy Graham Stadium.

Coach Jason Simpson says his team is ready to get back on the field after their first conference loss of the season last week against SEMO.

Despite the loss, UTM remains in first place in the OVC going into tomorrow’s game.

Coach Simpson also says homecoming is not a distraction for him or his players and enjoys the homecoming atmosphere.

Kickoff for the homecoming game between UT Martin and Jacksonville State is tomorrow at 2:00 with airtime at 1:30 on WCMT.