Skyhawks face Missouri State Saturday in first round of FCS playoffs

The defending OVC regular season champion UT Martin football team continues its season Saturday with participation in the 2021 NCAA Division I Football Championship with a first round matchup against Missouri Valley Football Conference foe Missouri State.

The Skyhawks (9-2) won a program record nine straight games – ranking as the second-longest winning streak in the country. The team’s nine-win season is the fourth in the program’s 92-year history and one of only five FCS programs to go undefeated against division opponents through the first 10 games of the season.

Missouri State (8-3) will be making their second straight NCAA Playoff appearance and fourth overall after previous trips in 1989, 1990 and the spring of 2021.

Kickoff from Robert W. Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Mo. is scheduled for 3:00 with airtime at 2:30 on WCMT.