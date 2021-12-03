December 3, 2021
Skyhawks face Montana State in round two of FCS playoffs

Skyhawks football coach Jason Simpson talks with the local media Monday about Saturday’s second-round FCS playoff game against Montana State.

The UT Martin football Skyhawks take on Montana State Saturday afternoon in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

During this week’s press conference, Coach Jason Simpson talked about his team being in a rhythm.

Simpson also talked about facing Montana State.

Kickoff between the UT Martin Skyhawks and Montana State Bobcats is at 3:00 Saturday with John Hatler, Andy Collins, and Derek Carr on the air at 2:30 on WCMT and wcmt.com.

