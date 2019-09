The UT Martin Skyhawks are on the road again this week as they face Southern Illinois out of the Missouri Valley Conference Saturday in Carbondale.

After a long road trip loss in Florida last week, Coach Jason Simpson says this week’s road trip should prepare players for conference play.

Simpson says this week’s matchup with SIU will be a good test for both teams.

Kickoff from Saluki Stadium is set for 6:00 with airtime at 5:30 on WCMT.