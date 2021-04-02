Skyhawks face SEMO at home Saturday following tough loss to TSU

The UT Martin Skyhawks face Southeast Missouri Saturday afternoon at Hardy Graham Stadium following a tough loss last Sunday to Tennessee State.

The Skyhawks enter the game at 2-3 overall and 2-3 in the conference after falling short in its comeback attempt at TSU. UTM rallied to score 17 points in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t convert a two-point conversion on their final touchdown and ultimately lost 26-24.

Coach Jason Simpson says his team can take some things away from its strong fourth quarter last week.

Coach Simpson previews Saturday’s matchup with SEMO…

Simpson also reflected on the abbreviated spring season…

Kickoff between the Skyhawks and Redhawks is Saturday at 1:00 with airtime at 12:30 on WCMT.