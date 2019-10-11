The UT Martin Skyhawks are in Cookeville tomorrow night to face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Skyhawks (3-2, 2-0 OVC) are coming off two straight victories over OVC opponents, and at this week’s press conference, Coach Jason Simpson talked about his team’s confidence going into tomorrow night’s game.

The Skyhawks have the second-best winning percentage of Division-1 teams in Tennessee over the past ten years, and Coach Simpson says he’s proud of that UTM tradition.

Kickoff between the Skyhawks and Tennessee Tech is at 6:00 at Tucker Stadium. Airtime is 5:30 on WCMT.