The UT Martin Skyhawks football team hits the road for an OVC contest at No. 10 ranked Jacksonville State Saturday afternoon.

The Skyhawks (1-7, 1-4 OVC) enter the contest looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

Coach Jason Simpson says despite the four straight losses and facing the strength of Jacksonville State, his team will play hard and play to win Saturday.

Saturday’s matchup marks the 40th meeting between the two programs with Jacksonville State holding a 32-7 series advantage.

Skyhawks starting quarterback Dresser Winn of Dresden is out for the year after having shoulder surgery. Backup quarterback Joe Hudson will get his second start of the season on Saturday.

Kickoff for the Skyhawks and Jacksonville is 1:00, with airtime at 12:30 on WCMT.

