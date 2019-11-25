The UT Martin Skyhawks football team ended its season Saturday with a 50-7 loss to Kentucky.

The Skyhawks finish with a (7-5) record overall, and (6-2) in OVC play, placing them third in the conference standings. The seven wins are the most in one season since 2016, ranking first in the OVC in scoring defense allowing 19.5 points per game.

Saturday, freshman quarterback John Bachus III completed 17-of-30 pass attempts for 157 yards, finishing his season with 2,642 yards of total offense this season – which ranks fifth in single-season history.

This marks the second-straight year that three of the four teams have finished with (2-1) records in the Sgt. York Trophy series. UT Martin is one of the three, which means the Skyhawks win a share of the trophy. The last season that UTM won the series outright was in 2016, and the Skyhawks hold a (27-12) all-time record within the trophy series – the best record between the four schools that include Austin Peay, Tennessee Tech, and Tennessee State.