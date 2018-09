UT Martin kept an even game with MTSU until the fourth quarter, ending with a loss of 61-37.

At the half, the Skyhawks trailed with a closeable gap of 26-17, but late in the second half the Blue Raiders pulled out all the stops.

UTM faces Chattanooga Saturday. You can hear the game on WCMT at 2:30.

