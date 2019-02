UT-Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver, and volunteer Strength and Conditioning coach Tony Lester, presented a Skyhawks flag to fly at Everett-Stewart Regional Airport.

The presentation was made during the airport board meeting on Thursday morning.

Dr. Carver said most all major airports proudly display their local university flag, and the Obion and Weakley County facility can now boost the UT-Martin brand.

The flag was donated to the board members during a presentation at their meeting.