Skyhawks Fly Over The Redhawks

The UT Martin Skyhawk football team picked up their 6th win in 7 outings defeating Southeast Missouri 38 to 30 in a non conference game Saturday afternoon at Graham Stadium.

The Skyhawks trailed only once early, 3 to nothing, in the first but took the lead and led at the half 17 to 10.

The Skyhawks never trailed in the second half despite SEMO chasing UT Martin to the end of the game.

The Skyhawks are 2 and 0 in conference play. UT Martin will host Austin Peay next Saturday afternoon at 2 at Graham Stadium.