Skyhawks Football continues climb up national polls sitting as high as 16th

The UT Martin football team climbed a handful of spots in both national polls this week, ranking No. 16 in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 while sitting No. 17 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25.

The Skyhawks were previously ranked 21st in both the AFCA Coaches’ Poll and the Stats Perform Poll. UT Martin is the only OVC program to be ranked or receive votes in either poll.

The Skyhawks (4-1, 1-0 OVC) have won four straight contests dating back to September 11 – including a decisive 48-24 home victory over conference rival Murray State to open league play last week. UT Martin scored 35 unanswered points in the contests while tallying six offensive touchdowns – including five on the ground – and one defensive score on a pick-six return of 47 yards.

UT Martin currently ranks in the top-25 in 15 different team categories and 11 individual categories. The squad also sits amongst the nation’s top 15 teams in blocked punts allowed (zero, 1st), sacks allowed (0.8, 7th), time of possession (33:44, 10th), rushing offense (227.6, 11th), winning percentage (80.0%, 12th), third down conversion percentage (46.6%, 13th), tackles for loss allowed (4.4, 15th).

Additionally, the Skyhawks lead the OVC in 12 statistical categories including scoring offense (34.2 ppg), total offense (432.0), rushing offense (227.6), rushing defense (227.6), interceptions (seven), third-down conversions (46.6%), opponent fourth-down conversions (30.0%), red zone defense (72.7%), punting (40.2), PAT kicking (100%), sacks allowed (four) and time of possession (33:44).

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

1. Sam Houston (39) 5-0 1,229 1

2. Eastern Washington (9) 6-0 1,186 4

3. North Dakota State (2) 5-0 1,174 5

4. Southern Illinois 5-1 1,081 8

5. Montana 4-1 996 6

6. Villanova 4-1 977 11

7. South Dakota State 4-1 972 2

8. James Madison 4-1 906 3

9. Montana State 5-1 881 10

10. East Tennessee State 6-0 796 12

11. Southeastern Louisiana 4-1 741 14

12. Rhode Island 5-0 694 18

13. UC Davis 5-1 564 7

14. Delaware 3-2 559 9

15. Kennesaw State 4-1 543 17

16. Northern Iowa 3-2 410 16

17. UT Martin 4-1 409 21

18. UIW 4-1 344 20

19. Weber State 2-3 330 19

20. Missouri State 3-2 285 15

21. South Dakota 4-2 229 NR

22. North Dakota 2-3 216 13

23. New Hampshire 3-2 124 22

24. Jacksonville State 3-3 122 24

25. Princeton 4-0 88 NR

FCS Coaches’ Poll

1. Sam Houston (27) 5-0 698 1

2. Eastern Washington (1) 6-0 664 4

3. North Dakota State 5-0 639 5

4. Southern Illinois 5-1 588 7

5. Villanova 4-1 566 9

6. Montana 4-1 562 6

7. James Madison 4-1 508 2

8. South Dakota State 4-1 483 3

9. Montana State 5-1 475 11

10. East Tennessee State 6-0 467 13

11. Southeastern Louisiana 4-1 413 14

12. UC Davis 5-1 346 8

13. Kennesaw State 4-1 336 17

14. Rhode Island 5-0 334 20

15. Delaware 3-2 261 10

16. UT Martin 4-1 253 21

17. Northern Iowa 3-2 244 12

18. Weber State 2-3 207 18

19. Harvard 4-0 142 22

20. Princeton 4-0 125 24

21. South Dakota 4-2 104 NR

22. Jacksonville State 3-3 102 23

23. Missouri State 3-2 95 16

24. North Dakota 2-3 94 15

25. Jackson State 4-1 73 NR